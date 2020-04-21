© US AIR FORCE / AFP

We draw nearly the same conclusions based on our contacts with the Americans and with NATO members, as well as other parties to the Open Skies Treaty.

Moscow thinks Washington is on the brink of pulling out from a crucial arms-control treaty it once helped develop.The decision to depart from the Treaty on Open Skies "has already been taken in Washington," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media, citing experts "watching how the situation is developing.""We believe that these assessments have a significant element of truth," the chief diplomat offered.The unambiguous remarks come on the heels of media reports that the US is ready to quit the treaty, the foundations of which were championed by Presidents Dwight Eisenhower at the height of the Cold War and later by George HW Bush. The US rationale reportedly ranges from the costs of refurbishing the old-fashioned OC-135B reconnaissance aircraft to well-worn claims that Russia is infringing on the pact.Lawmakers were split over the looming withdrawal. Senate hawks Ted Cruz, Richard Burr, and Tom Cotton fanned habitual fears that the treaty gives leverage to "Russian espionage," while moderates argued the US has much to lose, calling the plans "short-sighted, but also unconscionable."The Open Skies Treaty, in force since 2002, is the latest arms control agreement to be targeted by the Trump administration. Last year, it unilaterally withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia, paving way for an "unrestrained arms race," as President Vladimir Putin has said.