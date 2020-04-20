A warning was issued for parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfield districts, including Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Weatherzone said over 180,000 lightning strikes were recorded within a 100km radius of Rockhampton, with over 5000 ground strikes.
Hail storm in Yeppoon, central Queensland. Parked the car undercover just in time. @abcbrisbane @abcnews pic.twitter.com/b0ObD4Q7Ik— Erin Semmler (@erinsemmler) April 19, 2020
Rockhampton has been smashed by hail the size of golf balls. Lasted about 10 minutes.. but that's more than enough time to rack up a costly damage bill. It was sunny an hour ago @7NewsBrisbane @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/wP1RdxK3rz— Isla Stanich (@IslaStanich) April 19, 2020
Tennis ball to baseball seized hail was recorded, with Weatherzone reporting stones up to eight centimetres.
In Kingaroy, 18mm of rain fell, making it the most amount of April rain in a day since 2014.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Serivces (QFES) is urging residents to move cars away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and seek shelter.
The family had a decent hailstorm hit the farm earlier today- bit of damage to solar panels, some fruit knocked off trees and young trees blown away- so they did the only rational thing and use the hail in their rum and coke tonight as revenge pic.twitter.com/qnTZ9w5IGz— Melanie Groves (@MelanieLGroves) April 19, 2020
