© Denver 7

Three men, who all live outside of Steamboat Springs, were, police said.Around 9 p.m. on Monday,, according to Annette Dopplick, operations commander with the Steamboat Springs Police Department.Officers arrived and "provided ample opportunity for voluntary compliance," Dopplick said. The men refused to disband or provide their names.Police determined that the three visiting men — later identified as Ryan P. Albert, 25, Travis J. Pettit, 34, and Joseph A. Thompson, 28 — had failed to remain at home and left their residences outside of Steamboat Springs, Dopplick said. This is a violation of the Public Health Order 20-24 Implementing Stay-At-Home Requirements issued by the State of Colorado, police determined.The three men were taken into custody on the following charges, according to a police report:· Albert: obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with a public health order· Pettit: obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with a public health order· Thompson: obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with a public health order, violating a protection orderAll of the charges are misdemeanors.A judge issued a no-bond hold for the three men. They spent the evening in jail and were released Tuesday afternoon.