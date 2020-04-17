Snow totals

Move over March, April is the new leader when it comes to big snows in Fort Collins.Historically, April now has 14, one more than March, according to the Colorado Climate Center. April already has the most 16-plus and 20-plus snows in the city.The 12.2 inches makes it our snowiest day of the season, surpassing the 11.6 inches that fell Nov. 26.Sites on the western side of Fort Collins reported around 13 inches of snow with those on the south side of the city around the 11- to 12-inch mark.The wet, heavy snow also provided 1.3 inches of moisture at the CSU site, giving us 1.59 inches for April.Not only was it wet, but cold as well. Fort Collins set a record low of 8 degrees Friday morning, marking the coldest recording for that day since it was 9 degrees in 1901.The National Weather Service, in addition to its own official sites, uses rain, snow and hail measurements from trained people who belong to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network for a better picture of weather events. These totals reflect the latest reporting from the stations and where they are located:Fort Collins: 12.2 inches3W Jamestown:2E Allenspark:1.8S Estes Park:Boulder:4ENE Red Feather Lakes:7E Pingree Park:3NNW Horsetooth Mountain: 12 inches4WSW Berthoud:Longmont: 12 inchesDenver: 12 inches9WSW Rustic: 11.5 inches4WSW Drake: 11 inches2W Timnath: 10.8 inches1NE Glen Haven: 10.7 inches2NW Lovleand: 10.5 inches2SSE Laporte: 10.2 inches2NW Carter Lake: 10.2 inchesNunn: 10 inches3.7WNW Wellington: 9 inches6SW Greeley: 8.1 inches3W Windsor: 8 inchesThis has been a good snow month for Fort Collins.That also puts us at 73.8 inches for the season, which is 18 inches above average and our sixth-snowiest season through this date. The last time we had this much snow at this date was in 2009-10 when we had 83 inches of snow.Since Sunday, we have received 16.7 inches of snow. This week in 2013, we received the city's third-largest snowfall with 22.4 inches, ending on April 15.The four northern river basins are all reporting more than 100% of average snowpack, while the four southern basins are all reporting below 100% averages.The South Platte basin leads the state at 121% as of Friday, according to the National Resources Conservation Service. This basin includes Fort Collins and Denver. The Laramie/North Platte and Yampa/White basins were at 113% and the Upper Colorado Headwaters basin at 112%.