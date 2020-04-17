Six Afghans who worked at Bagram Airfield were shot dead Thursday just outside the base, an Afghan official said.The workers were driving home in a motorized rickshaw and were about 500 yards from the base when an unidentified gunman began shooting at about 10 p.m., said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, where Bagram is located.Shahkar said, adding that three others were injured in the attack., Shahkar said.for the shooting in a statement Friday, though they have long considered Afghan workers on foreign bases and embassies legitimate targets. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.Foreign forces intercepted two of the rockets, while the others landed outside the base and injured no one, local officials said., if the Taliban abides by conditions outlined in a Feb. 29 agreement. The Taliban must help keep terrorists from operating in Afghanistan and hold talks with the Kabul government, among other terms of the agreement made public.However, Taliban attacks on Afghan forces, disagreements over prisoner exchanges and political infighting have hampered the peace process.Earlier this week, the U.S.'s top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, and U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan to discuss peace efforts with the country's officials.