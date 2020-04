© Getty Images / Phil Clarke Hill / In Pictures



at a time of mass unemployment

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte

There is something shameful about the shipping in of Romanian farm workers. Not because I have any problems with them, but because at a time of national emergency we should be mobilising people to contribute to saving our farms.An emergency airlift of Romanian farm workers has landed in Britain to save its agricultural industry amid the Covid-19 crisis. To Britain's shame, farmers cannot find 'experienced workers' to pick asparagus and other vegetables.People throughout England have been mystified by the news that, despite the restrictions on travel imposed by the lockdown regulations, dispensation has been given to growers to import Romanian farm labour.I have nothing against Romanian workers coming to Britain to improve their lives. My concern is with the reluctance of local people - especially the young - to gain life experience by working on a farm. I live in a small town in Kent, which is surrounded by farms. During the past three decades, the number of local people willing to work on a farm has steadily diminished - to the point thatIt is frequently argued that the reason why local people refuse to work on farms is because the wages are low. It is true that you are unlikely to become a millionaire picking apples or raspberries. However, the reason why people are not interested in farm work is not reducible to money.Last year, I talked to a contractor who specialises in recruiting workers for farms. She told me that in the previous three years, every worker she recruited came from Eastern Europe or the Balkans, bar one young English lad. According to her, this lad lasted for only a half a day, because. It seems that sections of British society have become alienated from physical work altogether.Physical labour should not be regarded as a form of punishment to be avoided at all costs. The current pandemic indicates that such work is essential if society is to have a viable farming industry. So why not encourage the young - including teenagers - to work on the farm as part of growing up? When I was 14 and 15, I, along with my friends, picked fruit in the summertime. It was hard getting used to it, but in the end we all survived the experience. It was seen as an unexceptional way of earning a bit of cash. In the current lockdown there are tens of thousands of kids who could be encouraged to work on the farms. It is a win-win for all. They earn money, gain in physical confidence and make life easier for our farmers.For hardcore anti-Brexiteers, the airlift of Romanian farm workers serves as welcome news that proves that