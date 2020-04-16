The storm hit Gauteng and surrounding areas late om Tuesday, 14 April 2020.
According to Snow Report SA the snow started to fall over Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape and also of light snowfall over Northern Lesotho.
Take a drive with us through a winter wonderland❄️— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 15, 2020
📍 : Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho
📽️: Martin Schultz@visitlesotho @SnowReportSA @StormReportSA1 @GetawayMagazine @Traveller24_SA @eNCA @eNCAWeather @SAWeatherServic @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/LUvefYBVEh