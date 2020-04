© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coronavirus deaths in New York City have spiked by over 3,700 after officials tacked on a group of victims merely suspected of having the virus. The city joins a growing list of sites counting "probable" cases as infected.according to two sources cited by the New York Times, which reported the deaths on Tuesday.Over 26,000 people are now considered to have died with the coronavirus in the US, according to the Times.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had initially declined to include the "probables" as coronavirus deaths but reportedly changed his mind after a weekend briefing, the sources said, adding that most of the presumed deaths took place in hospitals.Disagreements between local and regional health authorities over the number of coronavirus deaths have also been blamed on the use of "different data systems." New York City authorities have complained that the state has dragged its feet sharing data from hospitals and nursing homes.A similar decision to classify cases that haven't tested positive as coronavirus was reported by the Times earlier this month.Some city hospitals were no longer even bothering to test for influenza, instead assuming that everyone with flu-like symptoms was a coronavirus patient, an infectious disease specialist told the outlet.