© Kdevin Dietsch/UPI

The International Monetary Fund in a revised outlook for 2020 said Tuesday it expects the global economy to shrink by 3 percent due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.The IMF said such a sharp decline would be "much worse" than declines seen during the financial crisis a decade ago. For 2021, it forecasts a near 6 percent rebound helped along by government stimulus policies.The most significant declines are projected for Italy (9.1 percent loss) and Spain (8 percent), where the disease has been particularly deadly.The updated outlook assumes the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts are gradually unwound.To limit this year's decline to 3 percent, it added, policymakers must implement "substantial targeted fiscal, monetary, and financial market measures" to support "affected households and businesses domestically."