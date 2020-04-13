Some parts of the state got up to 15 inches of snow from an Easter snow storm

Some parts of the state got up to 15 inches of snow from an Easter snow storm
An Easter weekend snow storm made its way across South Dakota, dropping more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

The storm is expected to continue through Sunday night across southern South Dakota. Several counties in the southern part of the state have been issued a winter storm warning through the day, including Minnehaha County.

Sioux Falls has received over 5 inches of snow as of 1:30 p.m.



Reported snow totals as of 1:30 p.m.:

Argyle: 4 inches

Avan (4 miles northwest): 8 inches

Bell Forche (1 mile south-southwest): 9.5 inches

Black Hawk: 10 inches

Box Elder (2 miles northeast): 5.5 inches

Buffalo: 4 inches

Burke (2 miles northeast): 6 inches

Cedar Butte (9 miles north): 5 inches

Chamberlain (7 miles south-southwest): 4.3 inches

Chester: 5.6 inches

Colome: 9 inches

Creighton (9 miles north-northwest): 3 inches

Custer (8 miles northwest): 3.5 inches

Dallas (9 miles south): 9 inches

Deadwood (1 mile south): 15 inches

Dell Rapids: 4.5 inches

Dupree (14 miles south-southeast): 4.5 inches

Edgemont: 5 inches

Elm Springs (5 miles east): 4 inches

Farmingdale: 6 inches

Folsom (4 miles southeast): 4 inches

Harding (3 miles south-southeast): 3 inches

Hermosa (5 miles west-northwest): 5.5 inches

Hot Springs (4 miles west): 4.5 inches

Howard: 3.9 inches

Huron: 2.8 inches

Interior (8 miles southeast): 6.5 inhes

Kadoka (2 miles northeast): 4 inches

Kennebec (8 miles south-southwest): 3 inches

Keystone: 5 inches

Kyle (3 miles east): 6 inches

Lead: 13 inches

Lodgepole (5 miles southwest): 1.2 inches

Madison: 5 inches

Martin (8 miles east): 3 inches

Mitchell: 7.2 inches

Montrose (6 miles northwest): 4 inches

Murdo: 3 inches

Newell (1 mile east): 5 inches

Norris (5 miles east-southeast): 9.4 inches

Oglala: 6 inches

Oral: 6 inches

Piedmont (1 mile northwest): 10.9 inches

Pine Ridge (1 mile south-southwest): 4 inches

Platte (13 miles west-northwest): 4 inches

Presho: 3 inches

Quinn (19 miles south): 4 inches

Rapid City: 7.5 inches

Rapid Valley (1 mile south-southwest): 7.5 inches

Red Shirt (14 miles south-southwest): 10 inches

Rhame (2 miles east): 2 inches

Rockerville (2 miles southeast): 6 inches

Saint Onge (2 miles north-northwest): 10 inches

Sioux Falls airport: 5.6 inches

Spearfish (2 miles west): 9 inches

Sturgis: 4 inches

Tyndall: 4.4 inches

Usta (8 miles north-northwest): 2 inches

Vivian (8 miles north): 2 inches

Wall: 6 inches

Wasta (7 miles east-northeast): 6 inches

Wewela (9 miles east-northeast): 9 inches

Whitewood: 7 inches

Wood (7 miles north): 6 inches

Yankton (5 miles east): 6.3 inches