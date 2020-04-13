Reported snow totals as of 1:30 p.m.:

An Easter weekend snow storm made its way across South Dakota,The storm is expected to continue through Sunday night across southern South Dakota. Several counties in the southern part of the state have been issued a winter storm warning through the day, including Minnehaha County.Sioux Falls has received over 5 inches of snow as of 1:30 p.m.Argyle: 4 inchesAvan (4 miles northwest): 8 inchesBell Forche (1 mile south-southwest): 9.5 inchesBlack Hawk:Box Elder (2 miles northeast): 5.5 inchesBuffalo: 4 inchesBurke (2 miles northeast): 6 inchesCedar Butte (9 miles north): 5 inchesChamberlain (7 miles south-southwest): 4.3 inchesChester: 5.6 inchesColome: 9 inchesCreighton (9 miles north-northwest): 3 inchesCuster (8 miles northwest): 3.5 inchesDallas (9 miles south): 9 inchesDeadwood (1 mile south):Dell Rapids: 4.5 inchesDupree (14 miles south-southeast): 4.5 inchesEdgemont: 5 inchesElm Springs (5 miles east): 4 inchesFarmingdale: 6 inchesFolsom (4 miles southeast): 4 inchesHarding (3 miles south-southeast): 3 inchesHermosa (5 miles west-northwest): 5.5 inchesHot Springs (4 miles west): 4.5 inchesHoward: 3.9 inchesHuron: 2.8 inchesInterior (8 miles southeast): 6.5 inhesKadoka (2 miles northeast): 4 inchesKennebec (8 miles south-southwest): 3 inchesKeystone: 5 inchesKyle (3 miles east): 6 inchesLead: 13 inchesLodgepole (5 miles southwest): 1.2 inchesMadison: 5 inchesMartin (8 miles east): 3 inchesMitchell: 7.2 inchesMontrose (6 miles northwest): 4 inchesMurdo: 3 inchesNewell (1 mile east): 5 inchesNorris (5 miles east-southeast): 9.4 inchesOglala: 6 inchesOral: 6 inchesPiedmont (1 mile northwest):Pine Ridge (1 mile south-southwest): 4 inchesPlatte (13 miles west-northwest): 4 inchesPresho: 3 inchesQuinn (19 miles south): 4 inchesRapid City: 7.5 inchesRapid Valley (1 mile south-southwest): 7.5 inchesRed Shirt (14 miles south-southwest):Rhame (2 miles east): 2 inchesRockerville (2 miles southeast): 6 inchesSaint Onge (2 miles north-northwest):Sioux Falls airport: 5.6 inchesSpearfish (2 miles west): 9 inchesSturgis: 4 inchesTyndall: 4.4 inchesUsta (8 miles north-northwest): 2 inchesVivian (8 miles north): 2 inchesWall: 6 inchesWasta (7 miles east-northeast): 6 inchesWewela (9 miles east-northeast): 9 inchesWhitewood: 7 inchesWood (7 miles north): 6 inchesYankton (5 miles east): 6.3 inches