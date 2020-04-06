© Reuters / Jason Lee

If we cannot do both in tandem, we will face the worst of each.

Henry Kissinger, eminence grise of imperial US foreign policy, has warned in an op-ed that no government - even his beloved hegemon - can defeat Covid-19 alone, implying that the New World Order he's always preached must follow."No country, not even the US, can in a purely national effort overcome the virus," Kissinger warned. "Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.""Global trade and movement of people" are all well and good, but the pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of the globalist system like never before. It will take years for nations to rebuild, and repeating their mistakes is not something they can afford to do.But the Nobel Peace Prize recipient is here presenting himself as an experienced statesman who deeply cares about the future of humanity, calling on the US to "draw lessons from the development of the Marshall Plan and the Manhattan Project." Sure, revisiting the Marshall Plan makes sense - there are no doubt insights to be gained from revisiting the rebuilding of Europe's shattered post-war economies, especially since some of the countries hit hardest by the epidemic are in Europe.But the Manhattan Project? How does a top-secret, international doomsday project that produced weapons with unparalleled killing potential have any bearing on the coronavirus crisis?Kissinger concludes his jeremiad with a warning that "failure [to safeguard the principles of the liberal world order] could set the world on fire."