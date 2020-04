A step‐op is one in which the bad guys keep going, one intrusion after another. It isn't just West Nile, it's West Nile, then SARS, then Bird Flu, then Swine Flu. It"s all one package, with the idea, in this case, that they'll slowly wear down the resistance and people will buy in, will buy the story, the lie. They want people to OBEY. That's the whole essence of this op. OBEY. It isn't only about fake epidemics and getting vaccines. It's about operant training in OBEYING. Get it? In general. Obey us. We command, you go along. ~ Ellis Medavoy in interview with Jon Rappoport, from The Matrix Revealed

PART I: HOW IT STARTED

PART II: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS

PART III: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC

By Catherine Austin FittsJon Rappoport has been covering the allegations and events regarding the coronavirus and Covid-19 since they first hit the headlines. Check out his columns at his website NoMoreFakeNews.com Jon just recorded three episodes that he wanted to make available to the public. Here they are!Jon has been busting lies of the medical cartel for many decades and has built very significant evidence regarding the use of medical phenomena to engineer control and a fundamental change in our governance system and to centralize wealth.Jon Rappoport's Website:You can also listen to the entire interview (2:04:51) in the video below: