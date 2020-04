© A traveller wears a mask at Pearson airport arrivals, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Reuters/Carlos Osorio



Ontario Premier Doug Ford has confirmed that he will be "adjusting" the list of essential businesses that the province previously announced could remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.Ford said at a press conference on Wednesday, promising further information within a day or so.As the public was just instructed to adopt even more social distancing measures to help prevent further spread of the communicable disease,People have also pointed out that the wording of the initial essential businesses list is " vague at best ," meaning many who aren't offering goods and services that are actually necessary for households at this time could potentially stay open. to allow construction projects to continue and sites to remain open despite their notorious lack of sanitization and the large number of workers present at one time.Leader of the Official Opposition Andrea Horwath on Wednesday penned an open letter asking Ford and his team to review the current list.She notes in her communication that "Ontario has included some services and businesses on their list of essential services that other provinces have not," such as car dealerships and construction sites.Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa shares Horwath's sentiment, likewise saying in a press conference on the same day that there should be a reduction in the number and type of businesses permitted to stay open given that COVID-19 cases in the province have now soared above 2,300