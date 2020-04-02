© John Sommers II//Getty Images



In the week ending March 21, sales on alcoholic beverages have spiked by 55 percent according to market research firm Nielsen.Nielsen's vice president of beverage alcohol, Danelle Kosmal, predicted that we've probably seen the peak of consumer demand for alcohol. "I suspect that the week ending March 21st will feature the strongest growth rates that we will see during this consumer pantry-loading time," he told The Drinks Business."We have a physical store, but we don't allow customers to come into the store, to walk around and shop. They can only place deliveries which are driving a big increase [in sales]," Rob Fischer, CEO of Astor Wines & Spirits in Manhattan told Newsweek."Our delivery business is very strong," continued Fischer, "bars and restaurants are closed so there's no other real place to get alcohol and people are stuck at home with time on their hands so they're making more lavish meals and would like to enjoy a nice bottle of wine with it."New York is one of many states across the U.S. enforcing social distancing regulations due to coronavirus. Temporary public closures include restaurants, bars and other social spaces serving alcohol, plus theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, and malls.Due to COVID-19, the majority of Americans are currently under a stay-at-home order. States with the strictest social distancing measures in place include New York, California, Connecticut, Washington, Rhode Island, Alaska, Colorado, Vermont, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Nevada, Hawaii.Currently, New York has the most confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with more than 76,000 cases and 1,700 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 19,000 cases and 265 deaths, then California with 8,500 cases and 180 deaths.