The day after I publish my article accusing the corporate media of being an active part of the conspiracy against Alex Salmond, and of giving disgracefully selective, slanted and biased coverage of the evidence of his trial, the Daily Record has decided to investigate my home and personal finances. Is not life full of little coincidences?I received this email from the Daily Record's political editor.I replied to him politely. This was probably a mistake - I should have just told him where to go.It is a plain attempt to bully and harass me for having published the truth about what really lay behind the Alex Salmond case.It is packed with facts. Might not the political editor of the Daily Record better spend his time researching the conspiracy against Alex Salmond, rather than threatening an independent journalist for the crime of doing journalism?I greatly dislike bullies. I do hope you feel the same. Mr Hutcheon's contact details are there. If any of you feel like phoning, texting or emailing Mr Hutcheon to suggest he might be better employed investigating the facts of my article about the Salmond fit-up, rather than pursuing a journalist, you would earn my eternal gratitude.It goes without saying that this blog is free to read. I have always stated that I do not wish anybody to support my work if it costs them the slightest personal hardship. If anybody wishes to cancel their subscription because I am doing up a house to run as a b & b, I shall not be in the slightest upset.The Daily Record have now published their stunning investigative article, together with a large picture of my house. My wife and family are very upset by this.Tumbleweed rolls by.