Gate closed at Tioga Pass on March 20, 2020.

New snow: 17 inches

Total settled snow depth: 35 inches (at 8,600 feet)

High temperature: 37°F (March 19)

Low temperature: -5°F (March 19)

Ski Conditions and Weather

It feels like the return to winter in more ways than one. Although Tuolumne Meadows is covered in a fresh blanket of white, all is quiet this chilly, sub-zero morning. Even the songs of spring are subdued. Yosemite National Park is closed.

Social distancing during a wildlife survey on Dana Saddle on March 21, 2020.

But there are still rangers here protecting it and the public. Although most of us wear the same uniform, we have a vast array of duties, all of which are important. Duties range from interpretation, resource management, law enforcement, fee collection, emergency medical services, search and rescue, administration, facilities management, trail and road maintenance, and at the top of the list those who keep the park clean!

