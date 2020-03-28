Garden centre hoarding
We have seen the stores stripped bare of daily essentials and long term food storage, but this has moved to garden centres and items to plant or be able to grow your own food. Winter returns to Europe with 2+ feet of snow and an Arctic blast on the way through the end of the month. Airline traffic declines from 175,000 flights per day to 75,000.


