A "very large avalanche" was triggered by a snowboarder on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel on Thursday, highlighting the dangers of entering the backcountry amid the COVID-19 pandemic."The potential to trigger avalanches large enough to kill or injure a person is real right now," warned the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).The CAIC is asking backcountry travelers to recreate responsibly in the time of COVID-19, which includes "following social distancing requirements, not taking actions that risk pulling emergency service workers away from the important work they're doing, or compromising their ability to continue that work."and one snowboarder prompted more than 30 team members to respond to a search and rescue mission.