Healthcare workers at risk of losing their children due to possible COVID-19 exposure

"The police showed up on my doorstep at 10 PM and took my kids from me because I WORK IN A CLINIC."

"Just a heads up to nurses, doctors, firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who have children and sneaky exes... watch your backs!"

Some Judges Cancelling Visitation Rights of Foster Children with Their Parents "

just when they need the comfort of their own families the most"

"The Chronicle of Social Change is tracking the issues child welfare agencies will have to deal with during the COVID19 pandemic. And family defender Amy Mulzer has a tweet thread predicting how those agencies will deal with it: Badly."

How one mother and daughter have been affected by "social distancing"

"I'm usually feeding her, singing to her, playing with her, we were bonding. It's like [the virus] snatched it away from me now."

"New York City's courts are only hearing cases that are deemed an emergency or essential. That means Jessica's upcoming court appearance — when custody and visitation were supposed to be addressed — is now postponed for months. Services provided to families are also slowing down."

"One of our biggest concerns is the slowdown in family court. We don't know yet how this is going to impact our clients, but we know that it's going to be terrible."

"To ensure that OCFS is remaining connected to youth, parents, and resource parents, it is expected that staff will coordinate contact to occur through phone calls or video conferencing for any families that need to be seen by the end of April 2020."

"Los Angeles County has the largest child welfare system in the country and right now it says it is fully staffed and continuing in-home visits, placements and removals, while also assessing what in-person contact is absolutely necessary. It's also providing protective gear to its staff."

"Much of the work that we do is emergency basis, and that means that we have to appear at the home unannounced. When we do that, we try to equip those workers first with the kind of masks, eye protection, gloves and gowns that they need in the event that they encounter a family member who is, or could be, sick."

Cagle is managing a system of some 9,000 staff who serve about 34,000 children at any given time.



"The work of child protection is a 24-hour a day, seven days a week endeavor across our country.



"And just like police protection and fire protection, our services continue throughout the crisis and the social distancing."

"The same isolation that is supposed to keep people healthy could also be detrimental for a child who is being mistreated."

"I very strongly encourage the public to remain vigilant about the safety of children in families. This is a time of increased stress and we know from the work that we do that this can also cause an uptick in maltreatment of children. And so we want to be very much on the watch for that."

"Not having access to services, not having access to visitation, it's certainly going to be harmful to the families, but also we anticipate it will delay reunification."

About the Author:

Allie Parker is a Family Advocate and mother. She is a surviving victim of a false Child Abuse Pediatrician's accusation. Read her story here.