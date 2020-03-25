© Reuters / China Photo ASW

Reports about a Chinese man dying from a rare illness at a time when the international community is struggling to stem the spread of Covid-19 has caused panic on social media. But should we be worried?People around the world have been closely following the developments around the coronavirus pandemic that has seen hundreds of thousands being infected and claimed more than 16,000 lives. Now, they have been startled by more worrying news about a man in China dying from something called hantavirus.The news was apparently enough to send the world, which was already unnerved by the seemingly unstoppable onslaught of coronavirus, into panic mode.Some immediately claimed it to be another deadly virus originating from China while most just said two viruses at the same time were just too much for them.Fortunately for humanity, the virus can only be contracted by humans through contact with rodents' urine, feces or saliva or through a bite by an infected host. Some rare cases of person-to-person transmission were recorded in Chile and Argentina and involved a certain type called the Andes virus.Some people tried to stop the panic on social media by explaining some basics about hantavirus and talking some sense into those fearing another dangerous disease outbreak.Yet, some people were apparently not that easy to convince.Meanwhile, Covid-19 continues to be a source of major concern around the world. The virus continues to conquer new ground despite quarantine measures taken in various countries. In Europe alone, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 200,000 while the death toll rose to 10,000.