On this episode of Objective:Health, we bring you another 'In the News' show, scanning the latest headlines and giving you the O:H take.

In the ongoing coronavirus hoax, health experts are criticizing the NHS for recommending anti-inflammatories that the French have said may make COVID-19 infections worse. Philip Morris has said it has developed a 'plant-based vaccine against coronavirus. We also look at a recent study that analyzed how elderberries prevent and treat the flu.

Del Bigtree's organization, ICAN, has called on the CDC to remove misinformation about vaccines and autism from their website. In other words, remove the statement that 'vaccines do not cause autism' as the claim is unscientific; advertising rather than facts.

And apparently the new big 'health obsessions' is... wait for it... Cockroach milk! It seems the elites aren't satisfied with telling everyone they're going to have to eat bugs in the future. Now they're saying you also have to drink their milk. Don't hold your breath on widespread adoption of this one.

