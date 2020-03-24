© Google



Three teenagers were arrested after an elderly couple were allegedly coughed at in the street.The couple were approached by three people in Hitchin, one of whom is said to have coughed in their faces.Her vehicle was also damaged in the incident in Paynes Park.The man who intervened also suffered bruising, police said.The suspects were questioned and released under investigation.The force called for anyone with information to contact them and asked people not to post details of those they believe are involved or share footage on social media as it could hamper the investigation.