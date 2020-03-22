© REUTERS / Sergey Pivovarov



Russia has further tightened its border controls on Sunday after. An exception is made for those between foreign capitals or necessary for evacuation.Starting Monday, no passenger flights will be made to and from Russia, the national air regulator has announced.and charter flights that are necessary to carry repatriated individuals to their home nations, including Russia.Similar restrictions were earlier imposed on air traffic with countries more seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, like the US, the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and EU member states. Moscow's Sheremetyevo international airport is the only place allowed to handle international flights through its Terminal F.Russia currently has 367 confirmed Covid-19 cases and has some 52,000 people under observation. The pandemic affected over 300,000 people worldwide, with over 13,500 deaths on the record. Italy, China and Spain currently have the highest death tolls.