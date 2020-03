© AP



Doctors are warning that the huge numbers of inmates locked inside large communal cells, often with dozens of other people, a perfect breeding ground for disease.Amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the United States are warning that prisons are a ticking time bomb. Dr. Ross MacDonald, the Chief Medical Officer for Correctional Health Services in New York City, sent a dire warning to city and state legislators yesterday."We who care for those you detain noticed how swiftly you closed your courts in response to COVID-19. This was fundamentally an act of social distancing, a sound strategy in public health.he wrote , ominously adding that, "a storm is coming" and claiming they could no longer look the other way.. And while the traditional image of American jails is that of isolated inmates, perhaps sharing a cell with only one other person, the reality is that huge numbers are actually locked inside large communal cells, often with dozens of other people, a perfect breeding ground for disease. There are around 2.3 million Americans currently incarcerated, andWhile various states' authorities have claimed to be taking extra precautions against the virus, Illinois prisoners report having no access to even basic sanitary products like soap or cleaning supplies, putting them at extra risk.Iran, a country with a relatively conservative government, has released around 85,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. has begun to do the same, but only in drips. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, health experts wrote that "Unless government officials act now, the novel coronavirus will spread rapidly in our jails and prisons, endangering not only prisoners and corrections workers but the general public as well," recommending that authorities should release all those that do not pose an immediate danger to the public, and also to reduce arrests and delay sentencing. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, however, have used the opportunity to increase their assault on undocumented workers.Rachael Bedard, a doctor at the infamous Rikers Island prison in New York, revealed that inmates are petrified of contracting the illness: "Last week I did something excruciating: I walked around from dorm to dorm talking to folks about coronavirus. I was honest with them- that we'd try our best to protect them, but that this pandemic was bad and that we couldn't promise to keep it out," she wrote on Twitter, adding that COVID-19There are already reports that the virus has reached Rikers Island.While Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that he would begin identifying candidates for release, including those with underlying health problems and those incarcerated for minor offenses, his predecessor, Mike Bloomberg, drew up a plan of action to put inmates to work digging mass graves on nearby Hart Island.As of Friday morning, the United States has announced 14,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the virus has been spotted in all 50 states. Health officials recommend staying inside your home as much as possible, washing your hands with soap and water regularly, and avoiding touching your face. Many countries have already enacted a total lockdown.MacDonald ended his message with a straightforward request to the government: "We have told you who is at risk. Please let as many out as you possibly can." If his warning is not heeded immediately, the storm may be particularly deadly.