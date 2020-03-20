The right-wing Israeli Likud party headed by current Crimes Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed on Wednesday bill calling for executing Palestinian political prisoners.Reporting Miki Zohar, the head of the Likud faction in the Knesset, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said thatIt is worth noting that Avigdor Lieberman, the head of Yisrael Beitenu, who is currently endorsing the head of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, for the prime minister post, has called for the heads of the Palestinian prisoners to be chopped off with an axe.Lieberman has also described the Palestinians inside Israel as a "fifth column" and called them "enemies.""We will see how they will work together with those [Palestinians in Israel] who work against the state," Zohar said.The bill did not go through the Knesset.