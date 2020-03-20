Puppet Masters
Israel largest political party, Netanyahu's Lukid, proposes bill to execute Palestinian prisoners
Palestine Post 24
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 17:04 UTC
Reporting Miki Zohar, the head of the Likud faction in the Knesset, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said that the party also proposed another bill to annex the Jordan Valley, the Northern Dead Sea and the desert of Al Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank to Israel.
It is worth noting that Avigdor Lieberman, the head of Yisrael Beitenu, who is currently endorsing the head of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, for the prime minister post, has called for the heads of the Palestinian prisoners to be chopped off with an axe.
Lieberman has also described the Palestinians inside Israel as a "fifth column" and called them "enemies."
"We will see how they will work together with those [Palestinians in Israel] who work against the state," Zohar said.
In December 2017, Lieberman, who then served as defence minister, introduced a bill allowing the use of the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners. The bill did not go through the Knesset.
