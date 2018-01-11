allegedly

occupied

Israeli authorities have yet to release them

Karim Younis, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody, marked his 36th year in Israeli prison on Saturday.Younis, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, according to official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency.Younis, who wasof his arrest, was was sentenced in 1983 to life in Israeli prisonas part of the Fatah resistance movement in 1980. However, his sentence was later reduced to 40 years in Israeli prison.While Yunis wasYounis has written two books while in prison -- one in 1990 titled "The political reality in Israel," and the other in 1993 titled "The ideological conflict and the settlement."