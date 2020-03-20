Social Media

⚠️PUBLIC ADVISORY FOR 7PM



It is important to be on alert and take precautionary measures especially with the heavy rain and flash flood warnings, LET US STAY ALERT and look out for each other. #flashfloodwarnings #fiji #heavyrainwarnings #publicadvisory pic.twitter.com/jhPLJCd6RJ — Fiji National Disaster Management Office (@FijiNDMO) March 19, 2020

Heavy rain of over 200mm in 24 hours has caused flooding in parts of Fiji.Local media said that hundreds of residents in Nausori, Central Division, on the island of Viti Levu were isolated after flood waters cut roads access.Some flooding was also reported in Navua, where buildings were inundated, and in the capital, Suva, where traffic was disrupted.The Fiji Roads Authority said that a number of roads in the Central Western and Northern Divisions were closed due to flooding.Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Viti Levu.