floods fiji
Heavy rain of over 200mm in 24 hours has caused flooding in parts of Fiji.

Local media said that hundreds of residents in Nausori, Central Division, on the island of Viti Levu were isolated after flood waters cut roads access. Nausori recorded 222.9mm of rain in 24 hours to 19 March.

Some flooding was also reported in Navua, where buildings were inundated, and in the capital, Suva, where traffic was disrupted.

The Fiji Roads Authority said that a number of roads in the Central Western and Northern Divisions were closed due to flooding.

Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Viti Levu.

