"But with the current level of our ties, we're all losing - both Russia and Poland. And allow the third party to benefit. It's always closer to Moscow from... Warsaw than to Washington. So let's make this neighboring a pleasant one, instead of causing each other problems."

"This past is both the liberation of Poland [from the Nazis by the Soviet army], for which we should be grateful. But it's also imposing Communism on us, which we didn't want."

Warsaw is a lot closer to Moscow geographically than to Washington, soLech Walesa, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, believes - otherwise both countries are losing.Walesa, who was the Polish president between 1990 and 1995, is confident that having "good" bilateral relations is essential for both Poland and Russia.In order for relations between the two countries to have a future, they must first straighten out their past disputes by engaging in dialogue, Walesa pointed out.and until they're treated separately misunderstandings between Warsaw and Moscow will continue. The current Polish authorities have madeone of the cornerstones of their policies,Moscow has vigorously rejected what it called attempts to rewrite history for short term gains by some politicians in Poland.There are already somewith plans to further boost the contingent and set up a permanent American military base, called 'Fort Trump' in the country. Walesa finds the US military presence in Poland "unreasonable," saying that the Poles will eventually ask the Americans to leave. But in order to do so,