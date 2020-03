© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



The U.K. government on Tuesday set out a suite of new powers it will seek to tackle coronavirus.The U.K. Border Force would be allowed"if there are insufficient resources to maintain border security."The emergency bill also proposes; measures to allow recently retired National Health Service staff and social workers to return to work without it hitting their pensions; and a reduction in paperwork so patients can be discharged from hospital quicker.if there are staff shortages.The government held cross-party talks to draw up the legislation, and with the Conservative party's 80-strong majority the plansThe bill would put into law previously announced measures including allowing access to statutory sick pay for those self-isolating, and allowing small businesses to reclaim statutory sick pay payments from the government.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures would "only be used when it is absolutely necessary," but would "give the government the powers it needs to protect lives."It would allow the government to switch on the new powers when they are needed, and "switch them off again once they are no longer necessary," the Department for Health statement said.