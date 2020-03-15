© Jai Kumar



The Lahaul valley is under the threat of avalanches once again, following three days of heavy snowfall.There are reports of small avalanches in some area. The entire area between Tandi and Koksar is prone to avalanches.We had to stop bus service. It will resume after snow is cleared," he said.Keylong SDM Amar Negi said there was no report of loss to property and human life. "Heavy snowfall has blocked national highways. Snow-clearing works have been restarted. People have been advised not to venture close to avalanche-prone areas," he said.