Avalanche
An avalanche was reported in Morang village in tribal district Kinnaur, HimachalPradesh, India, on March 12, 2020.

It made a thunderous sound, hearing which locals came out and some of them recorded the avalanche through their mobile phones.

No loss of property was reported but it is presumed that the avalanche might have caused damage to the forest.

This led to the closure of National Highway-5.