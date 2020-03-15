© Michael Jäger (main) and Gianluca Masi



© Bob King



skywatchers with big binoculars

have spotted it at around 9th magnitude! That's a remarkable uptick in so short a time.

© NASA



© SkyMap (Chris Marriott) with additions by the author



© SkyMap



© Michael Jäger



at the time and looked like a small wad of glowing fuzz from a dark sky site. Wirtanen, one of the most distinguishing and beautiful aspects of a comet. Since then plenty of comets have passed by, but only a few have been visible in binoculars and most have required a telescope.I have hopeful news.Back in mid-late February I glimpsed it my 15-inch telescope as a dim, hazy patch of light at the edge of visibility in the bowl of the Big Dipper.— still dim but much easier to see than inThere is optimism.Because of its rapidly increasing brightness hopes are high, but if you've had any experience with comets before you know they're little devils. Some live up to predictions, some exceed them and others flop.which can produce lots of fresh dust and ice,For the moment. Its northerly location in the sky at that time will mean that. If the comet is especially dusty, viewing circumstances are such that we would see an attractive tail instead of a simple fuzzball. Be hopeful but as always, temper your expectations.ATLAS will be very low in the eastern sky at the time and glow between 3rd and 5th magnitude.Right now, you're best off looking with a 6-inch telescope from a dark sky. I've provided a map that shows its track across Ursa Major near the Bowl of the Big Dipper. If ATLAS continues to brighten apace it will soon be visible in binoculars. When that happens I promise to return with more news, observations and photos!