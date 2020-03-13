Earth Changes
Storm kills two people in Latvia
LSM.LV
Fri, 13 Mar 2020 19:35 UTC
By 10:00 p.m. on Thursday the State Fire and Rescue Service had received 99 calls related to wind damage throughout Latvia. Rescuers were mainly involved in clearing fallen trees, but on several occasions buildings were also damaged in Rīga and Liepāja.
As previously reported, the Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center predicted that the storm would likely arrive on Thursday afternoon from the southwest, with the wind gradually gaining strength and the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. By the Baltic Sea and in Kurzeme coast gusts were predicted to reach 25-29 meters per second.
Wind gusts in most areas of Latvia were expected to be 20-23 m / s. Forecast information indicated that the greatest wind impact is expected in the southern part of the country. Warnings were issued that damaged trees, unsecured objects or debris could cause damage and that damaged power lines could lead to blackouts.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Daily Mail front pages show drastic 24-hour escalation in UK coronavirus stance: A tale of two headlines
- Storm kills two people in Latvia
- Election monitors requested as elitist Joe Biden advances
- Sen. Chuck Schumer hit with ethics complaints for threatening SCOTUS justices in verbal tirade
- US and British envoys summoned after Baghdad condemns airstrikes as 'violation of sovereignty'
- Galloway: Chelsea Manning's persecution is medieval punishment, cutting out tongues, murdering truth
- Taliban rejects Afghan government's conditional prisoner release order
- New lucrative military deal? Pentagon hands out contracts for portable nuclear reactors
- What can the US learn from South Korea's coronavirus response?
- Interview: UN's list of companies exploits the occupation of Palestine, omits key profiteers
- Feds crackdown leads to the arrest of over 600 alleged Mexican cartel members
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- The restoration of Notre Dame is yielding unexpected research bonanzas
- Six people killed in US air strike: Iraqi military
- Chinese official speculates Americans may have infected Wuhan at army games, calls for them to be "transparent"
- New York will allow transgender children to change sex on birth certificate
- Bias virus hits New York Times as double standards infect coverage of Covid-19 lockdown measures in China and Italy
- Awww: World's 20 richest, led by Jeff Bezos, lost more $78b in Thursday's market rout
- WHO chief: Europe now center of coronavirus pandemic, and other news
- Discerning life's origins: The line between natural and artificial has become more blurry
- Daily Mail front pages show drastic 24-hour escalation in UK coronavirus stance: A tale of two headlines
- Election monitors requested as elitist Joe Biden advances
- Sen. Chuck Schumer hit with ethics complaints for threatening SCOTUS justices in verbal tirade
- US and British envoys summoned after Baghdad condemns airstrikes as 'violation of sovereignty'
- Galloway: Chelsea Manning's persecution is medieval punishment, cutting out tongues, murdering truth
- Taliban rejects Afghan government's conditional prisoner release order
- New lucrative military deal? Pentagon hands out contracts for portable nuclear reactors
- Chinese official speculates Americans may have infected Wuhan at army games, calls for them to be "transparent"
- Bias virus hits New York Times as double standards infect coverage of Covid-19 lockdown measures in China and Italy
- Awww: World's 20 richest, led by Jeff Bezos, lost more $78b in Thursday's market rout
- Creepy Joe rolled to big win in Michigan, delegate lead over Sanders growing
- Fake news starts in Washington: Perception management and influence operations manipulate public opinion
- Where's the liberal outrage now that Tulsi Gabbard has been silenced yet again?
- US-Iran covert war continues: US again strikes Iraqi forces aligned with Iran, possibly taking out another senior IRGC commander
- Trump: Domestic travel ban within US a 'possibility' to fight coronavirus
- SOTT Focus: The Swine Flu 'Pandemic' Was Officially a Hoax, Corona Virus Probably is Too. Big Pharma Stands to Profit, Again
- The MH17 show trial isn't about justice or closure, but information warfare
- Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for COVID-19
- Polish FM expresses high hopes for Russia-Poland reconciliation
- New OPCW whistleblower defends Douma investigators who challenged chemical weapons cover-up; claims other staffers 'frightened into silence'
- What can the US learn from South Korea's coronavirus response?
- Interview: UN's list of companies exploits the occupation of Palestine, omits key profiteers
- Feds crackdown leads to the arrest of over 600 alleged Mexican cartel members
- Six people killed in US air strike: Iraqi military
- New York will allow transgender children to change sex on birth certificate
- WHO chief: Europe now center of coronavirus pandemic, and other news
- Coronavirus fears '50% panic,' could be over by summer - top Russian scientist
- Nigeria is already dealing with Lassa fever: Far deadlier viral outbreak than the coronavirus epidemic
- Chelsea Manning showed 'moral strength' by choosing imprisonment over collaboration with US govt - Snowden
- US probe into Mexican drug cartel yields 750 arrests
- France prepares to greenlight Huawei's 5G
- Life expectancy in UK began declining at "breakpoint" year of 2011
- Wikipedia deletes the list of scientists who are skeptics of the sacred (fake) climate 'consensus'
- US Troops in Europe face limbo following canceled exercise, travel ban
- Coronavirus will bankrupt more people than it kills — and that's the real global emergency
- Judge releases Chelsea Manning after suicide attempt, effectively fines her supporters $256,000
- Norway imposes 'strictest measures since WWII' to quell coronavirus outbreak
- Palestinian and Jordanian citizens face 'special terrorism court' in Saudi Arabia for 'supporting Hamas'
- Judge Orders Whistleblower and hero Chelsea Manning's immediate release from federal holding
- Russia closes its border to Italian citizens & anyone coming from Italy, to help stop spread of Covid-19
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms became corrupt and abusive
- "Open, iceless seas" in the North Pole described by Dutch sailors in wooden ships in 1665
- Intern unearths spectacular, 2,000-year-old Roman dagger in Germany
- Prehistory revisited - Agriculture first versus Göbekli Tepe
- More evidence of cosmic impact that destroyed human settlement in Syria 12,800 years ago
- A brief and horrific history of biological weapons and warfare
- Forced assimilation of native American children
- A Knights Templar diet: The regime that kept the Order fighting fit
- Catastrophic flood that killed 300,000 people entombed many in the walls of ancient Chinese city
- As farming developed, so did cooperation — and violence
- Proof of a mysterious lost ancient GLOBAL Civilization?
- Rare 15th-century bust discovered in England
- Megiddo: The archaeology of Armageddon - No sign of King Solomon
- The Waco siege: What happened when the Feds laid siege to the Branch Davidian compound
- Amazing Ancient Cave Dwellings of Armenia
- Thousands of Denisovan tools reveal skilled Stone Age technologies
- The restoration of Notre Dame is yielding unexpected research bonanzas
- Discerning life's origins: The line between natural and artificial has become more blurry
- Men are the weaker sex!
- Ice Ages related to changes in Earth's tilt - study
- Dinosaur 'stomping ground' discovered on Scotland's Isle of Skye
- Very Large Telescope observes exoplanet where iron evaporates on its day side and falls as 'rain' on its night side
- Scientists discover how new coronavirus unlocks and invades human cells
- How the North Star defies astronomers models
- New method to grow human blood vessels
- Almost 140 new minor planets found beyond Neptune
- Researchers pose new theory about ice giants Neptune and Uranus' peculiar magnetic fields
- With a hopeful message about life's "X factor," episode 5 of secrets of the cell is well timed
- Rare double brown dwarf eclipse spotted in surprise discovery
- The bird's-eye view: How birds see the world compared to humans
- Is there another fundamental force of nature?
- The Darwinist mantra: It exists; therefore, it evolved
- 29 bullet points proving the sun causes global warming, not CO2: By a geologist, for a change (Dr Roger Higgs)
- Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago
- 'Primitive' stem cells shown to regenerate blood vessels in the eye
- 'Earthships' might be the most sustainable, livable, economical, fire-resistant buildings ever conceived of
- Storm kills two people in Latvia
- Landslide kills 2 people with 6 missing after heavy rain in the Solomon Islands
- 21 injured in suspected wolf attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Snow cyclone stuck over Sakhalin region in Russia
- Emergency declared as Egyptians brace for heavy rainfall, floods - UPDATE: 5 killed
- Massive sinkholes in Gauteng, South Africa swallowing homes, roads
- Mountain lion attacks person, bites deputy in Big Thompson Canyon, Colorado
- Family pit bull terrier kills toddler in Portsmouth, Virginia
- Rare oarfish washes up in the Philippines sparking fears of impending disaster
- Dartmouth, Nova Scotia just got rocked by 2 rare earthquakes in a row
- 86 dusky dolphins found dead on remote Namibian beach
- Snowboarder dies in avalanche north of Anchorage, Alaska following heavy snowfall
- Avalanche kills at least 3 near Abbottabad in Pakistan
- Three die as landslide hits car in Sikkim, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Retrain the public to eat old food in solar cycle 25
- Two earthquakes rock western Indonesia, scores injured, houses damaged
- Three whales dead in Northland, New Zealand after second stranding in one day
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf dies on Fiji
- Swarm of 10 earthquakes hit off Northern California coast
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ghost flights, NZ drought and US rationing
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- ICAN calls on CDC to remove misinformation about vaccines and autism from website
- SOTT Focus: Breathe! Don't Succumb to the Pathological Hysteria from the Coronavirus Madness
- Could our gut microbiota protect us against harmful byproducts of food processing?
- Artificial sweetener sucralose (found in Splenda), might be making you fatter and sicker, study finds
- The smell of the rain reduces stress & 7 other benefits of walking in the rain
- Demand for meat rising despite deluge of plant-based alternatives, report finds
- Best of the Web: Shanghai government using high-dose IV Vitamin C to treat COVID-19: Initial results of clinical trials positive
- Best of the Web: Study on Coronavirus patients in Wuhan suggests non-smokers are more likely to become infected
- Medicinal foods and beverages protect against coronavirus, research suggests
- Doctors claim second patient cured of HIV
- Why irregular nap times may be bad for you
- Study: Elderberries block flu virus from attaching to and entering human cells
- Eggs are not bad for your heart, thirty-year study finds
- How the method of birth can influence lifelong health
- The number of millennials with early-onset Alzheimer's disease is surging, report finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - When Placebos Aren't Placebos
- Why cockroach milk is the new health obsession
- The weighted blanket that scientifically puts you to sleep, helps with anxiety and depression
- Alcohol: The deadliest drug
- Genetically Engineered Food - The lie that won't die
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- Study shows women who are surrounded by plants are happier and live longer
- Stress in small children separated from their parents may alter genes
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
Defending the homeland against terrorism
Quote of the Day
Enlighten the people generally, and tyranny and oppressions of body and mind will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day.
- Thomas Jefferson
Recent Comments
Guadalcanal. Not a fun place in 42-43.
I have 120 billion + playing a free slot game on the web. To take a 10 billion loss is really not that serious and to recover the loss in a few...
Judging by the changes to Wikipedia regarding the sudden downsizing of the death toll from Spanish Flu, I think you could raise it to 75% panic....
One slight difference. The swine flu was a hoax with an agenda: That was to sell lots of vaccines and make billions of dollars. That tends to...
jpost as a source? Pass. Deception and propaganda as a business model.