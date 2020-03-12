In exchange for the signing bonus and other consideration provided for in this Agreement, you agree to waive any and all claims against the Company, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and their respective successors, assignees, representatives, agents, shareholders, officers, directors, executives and employees, both current and former (collectively, the "Releasees"), and to release and discharge the Releases at any time prior to and including the date you sign this Agreement, whether known or unknown to you, including but not limited to any claims arising under any federal, state or local law, rule or ordinance, tort, employment contract (express or implied), independent contractor agreement or classification, public policy, or any other obligation, including without limitation, any claims arising under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1985, the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Age Discrimination Act, the California Constitution, the California Labor Code, the California Wage Orders, the Private Attorneys General Act, the California Business and Professions Code, the Laws established by the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, the California Family Rights Act, and any other federal, state or local labor, employee relations, wage/hour, and/or fair employment practices statute, rule or ordinance, as well as all claims for attorneys' fees. This waiver and release does not include (i) claims that may arise after you execute this Agreement, (ii) claims that cannot be waived as a matter of law or public policy, (iii) claims to vested pension benefits, and/or (iv) the right to seek enforcement of this Agreement.



You hereby expressly waive and relinquish all rights and benefits afforded to you by Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California and do so understanding and acknowledging the significance and consequence of such specific waiver of Section 1542. Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California states as follows:



A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.



Thus, notwithstanding the provisions of Section 1542, and for the purpose of implementing a full and complete release as set forth herein, you expressly acknowledge that this Agreement is also intended to include in its effect, without limitation, all claims that you do not know or suspect to exist at the time of your execution of this Agreement, and that this Agreement contemplates the extinguishment of any such claim or claims.

Senior editors and contributors at Truthdig, including Executive Editor Kasia Anderson, Managing Editor, Jacob Sugarman, Foreign Editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata and Book Editor Eunice Wong, along with columnists Chris Hedges, Lee Camp and Paul Street and the cartoonist Dwayne Booth, aka Mr. Fish, as well as blogger Ilana Novick,The letter, posted briefly on the site before being taken down and sent out to the 45,000 people on Truthdig's email list read:This letter is to announce that the undersigned members of Truthdig's editorial team, Executive Editor Kasia Anderson, Managing Editor Jacob Sugarman, Foreign Editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata, Book Editor Eunice Wong and blogger Ilana Novick, along with columnists Chris Hedges, Lee Camp and Paul Street and cartoonist Mr. Fish will begin a work stoppage, effective immediately.In recent months, as has been publicly reported, Truthdig Publisher Zuade Kaufman and Editor in Chief Robert Scheer have been engaged in an ongoing dispute.Since the website's launch in 2005, Robert has helped guide Truthdig's editorial voice, fearlessly exposing the corruption of Republican and Democratic administrations alike — an exception that proves the rule in progressive media.Robert is the rare editor who urges readers to examine the legitimate alienation and rage of those pushed aside by globalization and de-industrialization, rather than allow the election of Donald Trump to be blamed on Vladimir Putin and Russia. Under his guidance, Truthdig has stood beside Occupy Wall Street, Wikileaks, the indigenous people of Standing Rock, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and countless other protest movements that have challenged entrenched power. We believe that he is irreplaceable.*Robert retain his position as Truthdig's editor in chief*The editorial team retain its independence from publishing*Full-time staffers (anyone working more than 32-hour weeks) receive no less than 10 paid vacation days per year, excluding national holidays. Those working between 20 and 30 hours per week will receive 7 paid vacation days, while those working between 10 and 20 hours per week will receive 5 paid vacation days, respectively*Full-time staffers be compensated if they are ineligible for the company's health insurance plan*Full-time staffers receive four month's paid parental leave*Copy editors be compensated for full shifts*All staffers be paid double for federal holidays or enjoy a full day off at normal rates*All staffers receive annual performance reviews and scheduled pay increases*All staffers be issued new contracts to ensure compliance with labor lawsThis list remains a work in progress, but management's willingness to negotiate with the editorial team would demonstrate that all are acting in good faith, paving the way for future unionization. We maintain that a progressive publication cannot, and more essentially should not, exist without a union.To reiterate, we are not striking because we want to harm Truthdig or anyone at the publication. Quite the opposite: We are striking because we care deeply about the website and are committed to its long-term health. We hope to receive a response in a timely fashion and that this work stoppage will be short-lived.Sincerely,Chris HedgesKasia AndersonJacob SugarmanNatasha Hakimi ZapataEunice WongIlana NovickMr. FishPaul StreetLee CampThe editors and contributors also said they objected to new contracts being sent by the publisher to contract and other workers that despite Robert's role as editorial director, stated that those working for the site would be reporting to Kaufman.The passage in the contract under the clausereads: