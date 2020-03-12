© Mario Tama/Getty Images

The National Basketball Association has decided to suspend their season, in reaction to the coronavirus.The NBA released a statement announcing their decision:As ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, the league will use the suspension of play to determine what steps to take going forward.Wojnarowski also identified the Jazz player infected with the virus.Most NBA teams have roughly 11 games left in the regular season. However, the league's elongated postseason runs all the way until June. Though, with only half the league involved in the postseason, the league could opt to have teams play in arenas that are removed from areas thought to be more at high risk for contamination.Another possible solution could be to have teams that are already mathematically eliminated from playoff competition, end their season early to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.According to reports, the NBA will soon begin testing all of its players for the virus, perhaps as soon as tonight.. Not only that, the beginning of the league's regular season is less than a month away.