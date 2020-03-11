© Dani Méndez-REVIVES



Article Source: PLOS One news release



*Knipper C, Rihuete-Herrada C, Voltas J, Held P, Lull V, Micó R, et al. (2020) Reconstructing Bronze Age diets and farming strategies at the early Bronze Age sites of La Bastida and Gatas (southeast Iberia) using stable isotope analysis. PLoS ONE 15(3): e0229398. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0229398

Knipper and colleagues conducted carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis at two different El Algar hilltop settlements: the large fortified urban site La Bastida (in present-day Totana, Murcia), and the smaller settlement Gatas (Turre, Almería). Their sample included remains ofThe sampled human individualsThis might have implied that the people of La Bastida consumed higher levels of animal-based food,the authors suggest that the isotope value differences between La Bastida and Gatas could in fact have resulted from similar dietary compositions.The researchers found, in the El Algar economy. The range and values of carbon in the barley and wheat sample reflectThough the sample used in this study* is relatively small, and there are limitations to what can be sampled with this type of isotope analysis, this study shows the importance of considering the complete trophic chain in order to adequately interpret isotope data from human remains-and also demonstrates the sophistication of El Algar farming techniques.Knipper adds: "It is essential to not only investigate human remains, but also comparative samples of different former food stuffs as well as to interpret the data in the light of the archaeological and social historical context."