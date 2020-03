© Jon Levine/Twitter



UPDATE 2:

Journalists punished for reporting facts.Twitter has suspended Jonathan Levine, a reporter for the New York Post, following his publication of an article on former Vox video editor and leftist firebrand Carlos Maza, whose family fortune he laid bare.In the piece, titled "YouTube socialist Carlos Maza slams the wealthy but lived in luxury," Levine uncovered how the social media activist lives: in the lap of luxuryMaza attained infamy last year when he led a campaign to deplatform conservative pundit Steven Crowder from YouTube and other social media networks, and continues to call for the suspensions of his political adversaries on social media.As Levine details, Maza often attacks political figures, including Democratic pundit James Carville, for living "in an absolutely obscene four-story mansion." Referring to Carville as a "masterful con artist" and condemning him for warning other Democrats away from socialism, Maza reportedly wrote: "We should treat gay people the SAME WAY we treat straight people: Eating them when they get too rich."Maza, like other internet activists, garners the support of his fanbase through Patreon, where he serves content to over 700 patrons, earning him $2, $5, and $10 per supporter.This along with a detailed history of his family's vast wealth, which includes millions of dollars in real estate — much of which Maza inherited, unlike James Carville.Since reporting the story, Levine was banned for the post, in which he tweeted: "Here are some photos of the Florida home where Carlos Maza is registered to vote," which includes photographs of the Maza family's waterfront palace in Boca Raton, Florida.These were publicly available real estate photos.Another reporter and a former contributor of The Young Turks, Jordan Chariton, was suspended for "posting misleading information about voting" after he quoted Joe Biden for misspeaking.Twitter is now punishing journalists for reporting facts.Sunday afternoon, Jonathan Levine posted that he'd heard back from Twitter.After Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a factual story about journalist Carlos Maza, he appealed the decision and was reinstated. In an email, a representative from Twitter claimed that the suspension was "in error."