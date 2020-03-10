The Pre-History of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

A Long History of Abuse and Corruption in the ATF

Ruby Ridge and Waco

The Siege at Ruby Ridge

The Siege at Waco

"I chose to bomb a federal building because such an action served more purposes than other options. Foremost the bombing was a retaliatory strike; a counter attack for the cumulative raids (and subsequent violence and damage) that federal agents had participated in over the preceding years (including, but not limited to, Waco). From the formation of such units as the FBI's Hostage Rescue and other assault teams amongst federal agencies during the 80s, culminating in the Waco incident, federal actions grew increasingly militaristic and violent, to the point where at Waco, our government - like the Chinese - was deploying tanks against its own citizens."



Expanded Powers Post-9/11

The Harassment of Gun Show Buyers and Sellers

The Baiting of Hmong Refugees

The Entrapment of Mentally Disabled Teenagers

Just How Bad Is the ATF?

What Does the ATF Really Do With Your Form 4473?

The ATF Slush Fund: Is the ATF a Rogue Agency?

How the ATF Slush Fund Worked

Who Watches the Watchmen?

Weaponizing the ATF

Whither the ATF?

"The ATF is a largely duplicative, scandal-ridden agency that lacks a clear mission... it is plagued by backlogs, funding gaps, hiring challenges and a lack of leadership. For decades it has been branded by high-profile failures. There is also significant overlap with other agencies. ... Without a doubt, we can fulfill the role of the ATF more efficiently."