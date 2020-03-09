Floods have killed five believers who were praying in a cave located in Nyamagabe District, southwestern Rwanda.they included men and women mainly from Nyanza district," said Bonavanture Uwamahoro, District mayorAccording to local sources, members of the prayer group are from Nyamagabe and Nyanza districts in south western district.The survivors told a local newspaper that, after overflowing, a stream switched its usual track into the shallow two-end cavity sweeping away the five.According to the statement by area police the survivors were taken to nearby health centers to assess their health."Religious leaders should forbid their people from pray from unknown places and it is prohibited to hold prayer meetings," reads part of police statement.Earlier this week, Olivier Kayumba, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management cautioned people to remain vigilant during this rainy.Rwanda Meteorology Agency shows that heavy rains would continue until May in some parts of the country while in northern and western districts it will go on until June.