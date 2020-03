Birthweight for babies born in the United States has been declining for about three decades, and scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder set out to discover why.To conduct the study , the researchers examined more than 23 million birth records, reported from 1990 to 2013, to the National Vital Statistics System. They looked at birthweight, as well as method of delivery and number of weeks into pregnancy at delivery. Senior study author, Ryan Masters, explained, "Our data indicate that there has been a dramatic shift in birth timing in this country. It is resulting in birthweight decline, and it is almost entirely due to changes in obstetric practices."Using the data they had, the researchers attempted to predict what may have have changed if induction and cesarean rates had not increased between 1990 and 2013. Lead study author, Andrea Tilstra, explained,The study authors noted that they do understand that some inductions and cesarean deliveries are medically necessary, but they areand they hope the study results will be part of the decision-making process."I hope it prompts physicians to take a step back and realize there can be broader public health impacts from these individual decisions, and I hope it reminds mothers that they have more autonomy in the birth process than they sometimes feel they do," Tilstra concluded. "If something is not obviously medically necessary it is important to ask why it's happening."