A software glitch that should have been discovered and repaired instead shipped by default with all new 737 MAX planes, resulting in a pair of horrific crashes that killed a total of 346 people and forced the grounding of 737 MAX planes worldwide. The error had been concealed by Boeing executives and ignored by FAA regulators, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee found in its preliminary report delivered on Friday.The scathing results of the committee's investigation came just days before the anniversary of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302's disastrous demise shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. Less than six months before that, Lion Air flight 610 had also crashed immediately after takeoff from Jakarta.The FAA, too, "jeopardized the safety of the flying public" with its "inherent conflicts of interest," the committee observed.In one particularly damning incident, the FAA ran a risk assessment following the Lion Air crash that found if Boeing did not fix its on-board computer system, there would be 15 more accidents from similar malfunctions over the life of the 737 MAX. But instead of demanding an immediate grounding of the planes, or at least warning pilots that they were taking their lives into their hands, the regulator let them keep flying, choosing to work on a software fix for the glitch in private.Boeing finally halted production on the 737 MAX in January and orders of the once-popular model have zeroed out. Even then, the troubled jet faced another scandal when inspection of recently-produced planes revealed debris in the fuel tanks of several planes. Planes already in circulation have been grounded since last year, and Boeing's efforts to have the model cleared for return to the skies triggered fierce protests from aircrew and pilots fearing a repeat performance. While the reason for the disaster has been traced to the flight computer's tendency to overcompensate and correspondingly point the plane's nose downward when in autopilot mode, additional sensors and parts which might have obviated the issue did not come standard with the model.The FAA, the committee added, "must develop a more aggressive certification and oversight structure to ensure safe aircraft designs and to regain the confidence of the flying public."