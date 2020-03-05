Comment: How symbolic. While they may or may not have gotten coronavirus, it's a sure thing they're already infected with one of the worst mind viruses of all: Zionism.
It could not be immediately determined how many received the email and the breadth of its distribution.
"The Office of Attending Physician has been made aware of an informational memo sent by AIPAC regarding a possible coronavirus exposure that may have occurred regarding attendees at the recent AIPAC meeting in Washington, DC," the email stated.
AIPAC referred CNBC to its tweet when asked for comment.
The AIPAC memo said it has been made aware that a group of attendees from New York "was potentially in contact with prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus." That group has been added to the self-quarantine list.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Wednesday confirmed that a family of four and their neighbor have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the state to at least six.
The email told recipients that "there is no particular action necessary at this time for our Congressional Members who attended the meeting in Washington DC." It added that if members of congress do become ill, they should consult with their physician, but that "no other action" was required at this time.
The exposure at AIPAC "would be considered to be an indirect exposure," the email said, adding that the Office of Attending Physician is monitoring the situation along with the District of Columbia Public Health Authority.
"The DC Health Department considers this a low-risk exposure," the email said, adding that participants should follow the same CDC guidelines they were handed out during the conference.
According to AIPAC's website, more than two-thirds of Congress attend the annual policy event, which occurred earlier this month. Those scheduled to speak at the event this year included Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, according to its website.
The District of Columbia Public Health Authority did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.
Comment: Netanyahu is telling Israelis not to shake hands, suggesting an Indian-inspired "Namaste", instead (which flattered the Indian embassy) - Israel currently has 15 confirmed cases and 7000 people in quarantine. Iran, much harder hit so far, is closing schools, and limiting travel via checkpoints - Iran has 3513 cases in almost all of its provinces, 107 deaths. A top IRGC commander suggested the virus might be "the product of an American biological [attack]", warning that it will reach them too. The first 2 cases were confirmed in Turkmenistan, according to medical sources, but officials are denying it. Bosnia also recorded its first cases, a man and child.
California has declared a state of emergency after its first virus-related death, and the House passed an $8.3bn emergency funding bill. British airline Flybe has shut its doors for good due to a lull in books and thus funds. The coronavirus scare may have been the straw that broke the camel's back. And finally, HSBC has evacuated its London HQ after one employee tested positive.
