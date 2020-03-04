"General Akar should keep himself in check, because it is one thing to inflate the enemy's losses somewhat and pass off old videos as fresh ones. It's quite another to write fiction novels in the context of information war."

© Unknown

Left to right: General Akar with President Erdogan (2018); Minister Akar with Hakan Fidan (2019).

Turkish armoured personnel carriers are working as taxi drivers to deliver the militants...closer to the front line

© Unknown

"The meeting participants emphasised that Russia did everything in its power during the Syrian offensive against terrorists to ensure the safety of Turkish military personnel stationed at the observation posts. No Turkish military personnel stationed there were injured or exposed to danger. The tragic cases when Turkish soldiers lost their lives occurred during the terrorists' offensive operations. It was pointed out that Turkish military personnel was not supposed to be anywhere outside their observation posts in Idlib."

