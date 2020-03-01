Apart from the man who died, three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed Saturday in King County.
EvergreenHealth confirms that there was also a second patient who tested positive for the virus. They remain in isolation and are receiving treatment. The patient was also not linked to any outside U.S. travel.
Two additional cases came from the LifeCare Center in Kirkland, including an employee in her 40s who remains in satisfactory condition and another women who is a resident and in her 70s. She remains in serious condition at EvergreenHealth Hospital. Both had not traveled outside of the U.S.
More than 50 others at the center in Kirkland are reportedly ill with "respiratory symptoms or hospitalized with pneumonia or other respiratory conditions of an unknown cause." They're being tested for coronavirus.
Kirland Fire is quarantined fire fighters who came in contact with those two presumptive coronavirus patients at LifeCare. Seven Redmond fire fighters are also being quarantined for two weeks. They responded to the Kirkland facility in support of Kirkland FF at several different incidents. Some are self-quarantined at home and some are at Station 13, the most rural station in the district.
The man who died was not a resident of LifeCare, officials said.
Antonia is a phlebotomist contracted to do work at the center. She says inside no one has been moved around or necessarily isolated. She says she isn't too worried at this point. Saturday is the first day visitors haven't been allowed.
"We are working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Washington Department of Health to ensure that those who have come into contact with the patient are screened and tested as appropriate. For more information, please contact the Washington State Department of Health at 253-512-7100," EvergreenHealth said.
The Centers for Disease Control is coming to Washington Sunday to review the people who are showing symptoms. They will be testing health care workers, first responders, and people who came in contact with those that tested positive for coronavirus.
The CDC is coming to Washington to conduct further testing.
Officials say the first coronavirus death in Washington state is not "something to panic about." No need to cancel activities involving sporting events or large crowds just yet. But do keep practicing good hygiene, including washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, staying home when sick, etc.
Officials also say there's a big picture plan for Washington state, including keeping open spaces and public transportation clean.
Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement:
"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus."Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to new cases of coronavirus and directed state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.
"In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed."
"This will allow us to get the resources we need," Inslee said. "This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state. Our state agency directors have been actively preparing since the nation's first case appeared in Snohomish County. Washingtonians can be assured we've taken this threat seriously and have been working in collaboration with our health care partners to develop plans and procedures to prepare for what could likely be a world-wide pandemic."
King County Executive Dow Constantine activated the King County Emergency Operations Center in response to the COVID-19 cases in King County.
"This response is a collaborative effort between the federal, state and local governments," Executive Constantine said. "The Emergency Operations Center will provide regional coordination in support of County and local operations for King County residents."
Mayor Jenny Durkan has several precautions in place if the coronavirus spreads to Seattle.
"Although there are no confirmed cases in the City of Seattle, we have been preparing as a City since January," Durkan said. "We remain in regular, close contact with the Washington State Department of Health, Public Health - Seattle & King County, the King County Executive, the Governor's Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our public health officials at the state, local and national levels are working together to keep the public safe and informed."To date, there are six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Washington state, including the Snohomish man who was released from the hospital in satisfactory condition in January and a woman who returned from South Korea.
"Individuals, families and businesses should make plans and prepare. The number one thing people can do now is to heed the public health advice to keep from getting sick, and stay home if you do get sick."
The Department of Health also announced Friday evening two presumably new cases of coronavirus, including a school-aged student in Snohomish County.
The department said the results from the individuals' tests came back "preemptively positive," but are pending official confirmation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
A student from Jackson High School in Mill Creek with no travel history is one of the people infected with the COVID-19 virus. The student started feeling ill Monday with body aches, chills and a headache, the department said. Health officials said the student returned to school when he started feeling better, before results Friday revealed the child was sick with coronavirus.
Everett Public Schools said in a tweet Friday evening Jackson High School will be closed March 2 for three days to disinfect the campus.
The other presumed positive coronavirus test was a woman in her 50s from King County. Health officials said the woman traveled to Daegu, South Korea Feb. 7-23 and returned to Seattle to work Monday before she felt symptoms Tuesday. She reported her symptoms to health officials Wednesday and was tested for the virus Thursday.
Her results came back positive Friday.
Health officials said she is improving without any complications. The woman has not been in public since her symptoms started, the department said, and her husband is under home quarantine.
"This means our state can respond quickly and effectively," Inslee said. "Our priority now is to slow the spread of this virus. Our health care professionals say the easiest way to do that is to practice good hygiene - wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you're sick. Preventing future cases will require the work of all of us."