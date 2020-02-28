Fire Paris Gare de Lyon Feb 2020
© REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A major fire has broken out in the vicinity of the iconic Paris train station, Gare de Lyon. The blaze prompted the evacuation of the station, while the public is advised to avoid the area.

The fire erupted near the station late on Friday. Footage from the scene shows open flames in the street outside the landmark, as well as a large plume of black smoke billowing over the area.



The blaze has apparently been started by a group of people on the sidelines of a concert, which took place at a nearby venue. Footage from the scene seemingly shows rowdy public trying to prevent the firefighters from extinguishing the flames.

The police described the apparent unrest as "unacceptable abuses," announcing evacuation of the train station and urging the public to avoid the area.


Local media have pointed finger at the concert of Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, which was held at a nearby venue. Apparently, it has attracted not only revelers, but a group of protesters who have reportedly set multiple vehicles on fire. The protesters were reportedly dissatisfied with the Congolese government and the singer, whom they believe to be way too cozy with it.


Ahead of the concert, the police promised to mobilize "significant resources" in order to "prevent any disturbance to public order."

While footage from the scene shows sizeable police presence, the precautions have apparently proven to be insufficient.

Fire Paris Gare de Lyon Feb 2020
© REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Footage showed the firefighters have eventually accessed the scene of the blaze and extinguished it. The incident left multiple vehicles charred and nearby buildings coated in fire residue.