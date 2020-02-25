The WikiLeaks founder faces extradition to the US and 175 years behind barsJournalists from nearly 100 countries have united to defend jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, as he faces extradition to the US and 175 years behind bars.A statement signed by more than 1,200 media workers warned of an unprecedented attack on press freedom as Mr Assange's court hearing begins on Monday.Mr Assange remains in Belmarsh Prison despite his sentence for skipping bail ending in September, after judges deemed that he was a flight risk.He faces charges after publishing US military documents from Afghanistan and Iraq and US State Department cables, including some containing evidence of war crimes.Ms Tinari said: "Many of us use confidential information received from whistleblowers. It is an essential part of our role on behalf of the public.The journalists demanded the immediate release of Mr Assange and for all charges to be dropped."We urge our fellow journalists to inform the public accurately about this abuse of fundamental rights. We urge all journalists to speak up in defence of Julian Assange at this critical time."Dangerous times call for fearless journalism," the statement concluded.