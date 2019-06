© Getty Images / Dan Kitwood

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

When Julian Assange was dragged from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and arrested by police doing the bidding of the US government, most Western journalists sneered, sniggered, and lined up to publicly wash their hands of him.Op-eds and think pieces declaring that Assange was "not a journalist" came in thick and fast. Smug hacks belittled his appearance on Twitter. They eagerly shared salacious rumors about his personal habits. Many bought the line that it was his alleged "misbehavior" which prompted Quito to suddenly expel him after seven years - and they defended the Trump administration when it levelled a charge of conspiracy to hack a government computer, arguing that it really wasn't such a big deal. He wasn't in their club, so there was little need to defend him.It was at this point that mainstream journalists suddenly began to perk up. Now, since the new charges related to the actual publication of classified material, this was all beginning to look a little bit sketchy. If Assange could be persecuted for publishing classified documents, why couldn't a journalist from the New York Times? And, so came the tepid defenses of Assange, offered up out of pure self-interest. The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, Fox News and a whole host of others suddenly felt compelled to take a stand. Even fervent Assange hater Rachel Maddow defended "the WikiLeaks guy" on MSNBC.Many who reluctantly oppose the latest charges, still pepper their feeble and dispassionate defenses with narcissistic disclaimers about how they don't like Assange personally, despite the fact that while his life is at stake for the crime of exposing US government crimes, his character traits should be entirely irrelevant.Doctors who visited Assange in the London embassy in 2018 implored authorities to allow him to be taken to hospital for proper care. Where was the media then? In 2016, a UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called for his release and argued that the UK and Sweden - where Assange faces dubious rape charges - should compensate him for "deprivation of liberty." Where were they then? When Assange was finally arrested, his legal asylum violated, and taken to a maximum security prison instead of hospital, where were they then?There are still many in the media; pundits, analysts, some who call themselves journalists, who refuse to defend him at all - and each one of them is complicit in his continued persecution.Now that Assange is within the US government's reach, those of us concerned by his plight worry that nothing can be done to save him from extradition and life in prison, or worse. His supporters will continue to protest and hold vigils. Independent and alternative media will continue to highlight the many injustices surrounding his case - but the reality is, none of it may make any difference at all.