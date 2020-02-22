© REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger



Alexander Loginov, who broke a 12-year losing streak for Russian male biathletes by winning gold at the IBU World Championships, has been subjected to a search by Italian police hours before a Saturday event.The Bolzano prosecutor's office, which issued the search warrant, refused to comment on the case.Loginov tested positive for a banned substance in 2013 and was later barred from competing. The punishment period ended in 2016. In 2018 the Russian biathlon team was investigated by the Austrian police for alleged doping violations, but all charges were eventually dropped.Saturday's schedule of events includes a 4x7.5km relay competition that Loginov is taking part in.The athlete said the police raid left him "upset.""I hope this is not brushed under the rug. I hope something positive comes out of it. I don't expect official apologies. It upsets me a lot," he told a Russian sports channel.Last week, Loginov brought the Russian team its first gold since 2008 by winning the 10km sprint. The Italian leg of the 2020 IBU World Championships concludes on Sunday with a 15km mass start.