Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being kept in solitary confinement and his health is improving, his spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson told reporters on Tuesday.Assange, 48, is in Belmarsh high-security prison in London, fighting an extradition request from the United States where he faces 18 counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.Assange was moved from solitary confinement in the medical wing to a different part of the prison with 40 other inmates after his legal team and prisoners complained that his treatment was unfair, Hrafnsson said.Hrafnsson said ahead of an extradition hearing that starts next week.Australian-born Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.WikiLeaks later angered the United States by publishing caches of leaked military documents and diplomatic cables.Assange has consistently presented himself as. But his critics paint him as a dangerous figure complicit in Russian efforts to undermine the West.He fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning about allegations of sex crimes which have since been dropped.until Ecuador decided to stop giving him refuge and he was dragged out last May.His father, John Shipton, said Assange's long confinement indoors had damaged his health and feared that sending his son to the US would be akin to a "death sentence"."His situation is dire, he has had nine years of ceaseless psychological torture where false accusations are constantly being made," he told reporters.