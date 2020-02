three days

According to officials, around 212 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Fort Lauderdale's waterways over the last few months. That's enough sewage to fill a shocking 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.During December 2019, the south Florida city's sewer pipes broke six times resulting in the spilling of 126.9 million gallons of sewage. It was one of south Florida's biggest spills to date. In the end, the Tarpon River, the Himmarshee Canal, and the streets in three different neighborhoods were affected: Rio Vista, Victoria Park, and Coral Ridge.And then from January 30 until February 8, 79.3 million gallons of additional sewage spilled into George English Lake while 5.4 million gallons flooded city streets.Fisherman Jeff Maggio hasn't been to George English since the sewage began spewing from a pipe underwater in late January. He told the Sun Sentinel:Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis plans to seek help from both federal and state agencies. He said:Thanks to a 2017 agreement with the state,Commissioner Heather Moraitis said:City officials plan to meet this week to discuss the lake following the lifting of the last boil order ban thanks to a string of water main breaks happening at the same time as these sewage leaks.